Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 9 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 9 is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 9 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of HD+ 1600*720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 features a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Infinix Hot 9 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 9 has a 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 has a 8-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 9 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Infinix Hot 9 runs on Android™ 10.0.