Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also recently launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Micromax In Note 1 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10.. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10.