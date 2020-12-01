Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C11 smartphone recently. The Realme C11 is priced starting at Rs.7499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Realme C11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 features a MediaTek Helio G35.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Realme C11 of 2GB +32GB is of Rs.7499

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Realme C11 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 has a 5MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Realme C11 runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.