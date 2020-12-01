Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 vs Realme C11 - Features Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.