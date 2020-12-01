Intro-Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB+32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.