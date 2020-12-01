Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Specifications, Price, Camera, Features, Battery Comparison

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.