Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also recently launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone recently. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Tecno Spark Power 2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 7.00-inch along with a resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 6000 mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10.