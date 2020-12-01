Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced starting at Rs.8299 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 10 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 vs Realme C11 - Features Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a MediaTek Helio G25.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 10 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB is of Rs.8299

Camera -The Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 10 is powered by 5200mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on MIUI based on Android 10.