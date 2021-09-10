Infinix Hot 10i budget smartphone launched: Price, specifications

Infinix has launched its budget-friendly Infinix Hot 10i smartphone in the Philippines. Key features of the device include a dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Infinix Hot 10i. Also Read - Infinix Hot 11S launch date, some details confirmed: 50MP cameras, Helio G88 to expect

Infinix Hot 10i: Price

Infinix Hot 10i is priced at Peso 5,990 (approximately Rs 8,800) for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and is currently available on Shopee at Peso 5,490 (approximately Rs 8,000) during the ongoing 9.9 sale. The device is currently available in Black, Green, Ocean and Purple colour options. Also Read - Infinix Hot 11S price revealed, will be powered by the same chip as Redmi 10 Prime

The company has not revealed when the smartphone will be made available in other international markets including India. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A launched in India with a competitive introductory price: Details here

Infinix Hot 10i: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10i sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD TFT display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own XOS 7.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company claims that the device can offer up to 73 days of standby, up to 195 hours of music playback, up to 67 hours of calling, and up to 18 hours of gaming.

It features a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and comes with support for face unlock for security. The face unlock feature makes use of the front camera and is not as secure as the fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Hot 10i sports a dual camera sensor on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and an additional QVGA sensor. At the front, it features a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.