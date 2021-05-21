Infinix Hot 10S launched, will go up against Redmi Note 9 Power in India

Infinix launched its Hot 10S smartphone in Indonesia last month and has now brought it to India. Key features of the device include a 90Hz refresh rate display, a MediaTek Helo G85 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new Infinix Hot 10S has to offer. Also Read - Apple’s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable, iOS fairs better

Infinix Hot 10S: Price in India

Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device will be made available in four colour options: Morandi Purple, 7-Degree Purple, Heart of Ocean and 95-Degree Black via Flipkart starting May 27. Launch offers include a Rs 500 instant discount during the first sale. Also Read - Android 12 Beta First Impressions: Google finally delivers

Infinix Hot 10S: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 440 nits claimed peak brightness and a 90.66 percent screen to body ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with the Arm Mali-G52 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Google Phone gets caller ID announcement feature, similar to iOS

It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own XOS 7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company claims that the device can provide up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge.

For security, the device features a rear capacitive fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support using the front camera module.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.