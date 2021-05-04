Infinix Hot 10S with triple camera set to launch in India this May

Infinix Hot 10S will debut in India this month. The phone was introduced in Indonesia last month and is now set to arrive in India in the second week of May.

Infinix says that the smartphone will arrive with “a smooth display, classy design, high gaming performance, and superior camera.” To recall, the Hongkong-based smartphone manufacturer launched the Infinix Hot 10S and Hot 10S NFC for a price starting at $130 (roughly Rs 9,700). While the company has shared the launch timeline it hasn’t provided any detail of whether it will bring both the models to India.

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

Infinix Hot 10S features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 X 1,640 pixels. The display has a refresh rate 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone flaunts a tall form factor with a dew-drop notch upfront that accommodates the front camera. At the back, you will find a square-shaped camera module housing the triple camera setup. It comes with a tangible fingerprint reader for biometrics. Both the regular Infinix Hot 10S and the Hot 10S NFC variant are powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor. The octa-core chipset is paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The standard Infinix Hot 10Sc comes with up to 6GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of native storage, while the NFC model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of photography, both phones offer a triple camera setup at the back. It comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a tertiary AI lens. For selfies, the phones equip an 8-megapixel camera. On the software front, the devices run XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 right out of the box. The battery package is different on both the models with the regular variant carrying a 6,000mAh battery while the NFC model gets a 5,000mAh battery. Both the devices bundle a 10W charger. Other features on the phones include- dual 4G-VoLte, WiFi, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and micro-USB port for charging.