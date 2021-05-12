Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Infinix Hot 10T, the latest budget phone from the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has joined the Infinix Hot series. The phone features a MediaTek Helio G70 processor and comes with a triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Hot 10T price, sale

The all-new Infinix Hot 10T has been launched in Kenya for a price starting at KES 15,499 (around Rs 10,700) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM/128GB model is priced at KES 17,499 (around Rs 12,100). In terms of availability, the phone is said to be available for purchase via Infinix online store and offline retail stores across Kenya. The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any detail whether the handset will be made available in other countries including India.

Infinix Hot 10T features, specifications

The Infinix Hot 10T looks identical to the Inifinix Hot 10S NFC model. The phone features a tall body with a thick chin. The display features a water-drop-style notch that sits at the centre. The phone gets a textured back cover with a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner and a tangible fingerprint reader at the centre. The power key and volume buttons rest on the right edge of the frame.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Hot 10T features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixel resolution) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB native storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot. On the camera front, the Infinix Hot 10T gets a triple camera array housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor which is paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera embedded in the notch. The front camera comes with a dual-LED flash for better clicks in low light.

In terms of software, the new Infinix Hot 10 series phone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin layered on top. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. As for the connectivity suite, the phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light, and magnetometer.