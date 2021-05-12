comscore Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs
News

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10T with 6.82-inch HD+ display, MT Helio G70 processor and 48-megapixel triple rear camera launched in Kenya starting at KES 15,499 (around Rs 10,700).

Infinix Hot 10T

Infinix Hot 10T, the latest budget phone from the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has joined the Infinix Hot series. The phone features a MediaTek Helio G70 processor and comes with a triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Hot 10T price, sale

The all-new Infinix Hot 10T has been launched in Kenya for a price starting at KES 15,499 (around Rs 10,700) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM/128GB model is priced at KES 17,499 (around Rs 12,100). In terms of availability, the phone is said to be available for purchase via Infinix online store and offline retail stores across Kenya. The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any detail whether the handset will be made available in other countries including India.

Infinix Hot 10T features, specifications

The Infinix Hot 10T looks identical to the Inifinix Hot 10S NFC model. The phone features a tall body with a thick chin. The display features a water-drop-style notch that sits at the centre. The phone gets a textured back cover with a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner and a tangible fingerprint reader at the centre. The power key and volume buttons rest on the right edge of the frame.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Hot 10T features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixel resolution) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB native storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot. On the camera front, the Infinix Hot 10T gets a triple camera array housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor which is paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera embedded in the notch. The front camera comes with a dual-LED flash for better clicks in low light.

infinix hot 10t, infinix hot 10t price kes 15499, infinix hot 10t launch, infinix hot 10t specifications, infinix hot 10t launch in india, infinix hot 10t features, infinix hot 10 series, infinix

In terms of software, the new Infinix Hot 10 series phone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin layered on top. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. As for the connectivity suite, the phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light, and magnetometer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India to begin on May 17: How and where to pre-book PS5
Gaming
PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India to begin on May 17: How and where to pre-book PS5
Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

News

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

News

OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Expected specs and price in India

Features

Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Expected specs and price in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

Lava Z2 Max launched in India

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Expected specs and price in India

Best Pulse oximeters you can consider buying under Rs 1,000

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

AirPods 3 rumour roundup: A look at expected design, features, price and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay की नई सर्विस लॉन्च, अमेरिका से चंद सेकेंड में पैसे मंगा सकेंगे भारत

Realme Narzo 30 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और 30W की चार्जिंग

Battlegrounds Mobile India और PUBG Mobile को लेकर कंपनी ने भेजा 'मैसेज', जानें क्या है मामला

ASUS ZenFone 8 सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, जानिए कहां देख सकते हैं इवेंट Live

Battlegrounds Mobile India में मिलेगा पॉपुलर Sanhok Map, दिखी पहली झलक

Latest Videos

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

News

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
News
Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
Lava Z2 Max launched in India

Mobiles

Lava Z2 Max launched in India
Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs
Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

News

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19
OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

News

OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers