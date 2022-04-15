Infinix today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022 is the successor to the Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11s that were launched in India last year. It competes with the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A and Samsung Galaxy M12 in India.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 22 in Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green colour variants.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 550 nits of brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio and Panda King glass protection on top. Talking about performance, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is powered by the UniSoc T610 processor that clocks a speed of up to 1.82 GHz. This processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and it runs Google’s Android 11-based XOS skin on top.

As far as the camera is concerned, Infinix’s new HOT 11 2022 smartphone comes with a 13MP AI dual rear camera with a secondary lens of 2MP and a dedicated LED flash. It comes with a bunch of video recording modes, which includes HDR, burst mode, time-lapse and slow motion among others. At the front, the phone has an 8MP AI camera that is housed inside a punch-hole display.

Lastly the battery, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says is capable of delivering up to 16 hours of video playback time, six hours of gaming time or 22 hours of 4G talk-time. The device ships with a 10W charger.