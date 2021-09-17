Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix just launched its Hot 11 series in India, which include the Hot 11 and the Hot 11S. The Hot 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Hot 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Both the devices run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s XOS 7.6 skin on top, and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11S. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10i powered by Helio P65 SoC, 6,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S: Price in India

Infinix Hot 11 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It will be made available in four colour options: 7 Degree Purple, Silver Wave, Emerald Green and Polar Black. Also Read - Infinix Hot 11S launch date, some details confirmed: 50MP cameras, Helio G88 to expect

The Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It has been launched in Green Wave, Polar Black, and 7 Degree Purple colour options. Also Read - Infinix Hot 11S price revealed, will be powered by the same chip as Redmi 10 Prime

Both the devices will be made available on sale via Flipkart starting September 21.

Infinix Hot 11S: Specifications

Infinix Hot 11S sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s XOS 7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Infinix Hot 11: Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s XOS 7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with an AI lens. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.