Infinix Hot 11S price revealed, will be powered by the same chip as Redmi 10 Prime

Infinix has announced that it will be launching its Infinix Hot 11S smartphone in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the device will be offered in two RAM options and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which will also power the Redmi 10 Prime. Apart from the spec details, the company has also revealed the price of the upcoming devices. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A launched in India with a competitive introductory price: Details here

Infinix Hot 11S: Price, launch details

Infinix Hot 11S will be launched in India in mid-September and will be priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Also Read - Top tech news of week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

Infinix Hot 11S: Specifications

The company has confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Hot 11S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. This is the same chipset, which you will get to see in the Redmi 10 Prime, that is slated to launch on September 3 in the country. It is yet to reveal other key specifications of the device. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

According to earlier leaks, the device is expected to sport a 6.82-inch display with a resolution of 1640×720 pixels. It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options are said to include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, USB Type-C, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The device is expected to weigh around 195 grams.

The device is said to sport a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it will feature an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.