Infinix is all set to launch the new Hot 11S budget smartphone in India. The smartphone, which will be a successor to the Infinix Hot 10S, will launch on September 17. The company has started teasing the device and as part of the same, we have a few details with us. Also Read - Infinix Hot 11S price revealed, will be powered by the same chip as Redmi 10 Prime

It is revealed that the smartphone will get a MediaTek Helio G88 chip under the hood. This is the same chip that powers the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A launched in India with a competitive introductory price: Details here

Infinix Hot 11S coming to India soon

It is also suggested that the upcoming Infinix phone will get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with two other rear cameras. The Redmi 10 Prime also has a 50-megapixel primary camera and it seems like a new trend for budget smartphones. We can also expect a quad-LED flash. Also Read - Top tech news of week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

The device will also feature a new wave design with a big pill-shaped rear camera bump. The back panel will also house a fingerprint scanner. The phone is expected to come in Green wave colour, 7-degree purple and Polar Black colourways.

The Infinix Hot 11S also confirmed to get an 18W Type-C fast charger, which will be the first for an Infnix Hot smartphone. While the battery capacity isn’t confirmed, it is expected to stand at 6,000mAh. Additionally, expect dual speakers with DTS audio.

Other details remain unknown. However, the phone is speculated to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a 6.82-inch display, and more. We can also expect a high refresh rate.

Pricing details are also behind the veil but a past rumour suggested that the phone’s starting price will be under Rs 10,000. If this happens, the device will be cheaper than the Redmi 10 Prime.

To know how the device turns out, stay tuned until September 17. We will keep you posted on the same.