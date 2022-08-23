Infinix last week launched a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Infinix Hot 12 in the Indian market. It is the vanilla version of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro that launched earlier in India. The Hot 12 comes with a big 6.82-inch display sporting a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G to launch in India on August 26: Report

Some of the phone’s highlights include a big 6,000mAh battery, 50MP cameras, and a MediaTek SoC under the hood. Starting today, the smartphone has gone up for its first sale on the Flipkart shopping portal. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch with a 6.7 curved display and Dimensity 920 SoC

Infinix Hot 12 Price in India, Bank offers, and Color options

Infinix Hot 12 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, it can be bought for less if you own a SBI Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 launches in India with a 90Hz display and massive 6,000mAh battery

Those who purchase it with SBI Bank CC will get Rs 750 instant discount making the final price Rs 8749. Apart from this, there’s also an EMI option available.

As usual, those who have Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will get Rs 5 percent off. The Hot 12 is available in multiple color options namely, Turquoise Cyan, Polar Black, Exploratory Blue, and 7degree Purple.

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

Infinis Hot 12 is an entry-level smartphone that offers a high refresh rate display, massive battery, and a MediaTek 4G SoC.

The device comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 460 nits of brightness and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

It sports an 8MP single selfie camera on the front and has a triple camera setup on the back. The rear setup goes by a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The rear camera is also accompanied by a quad-LED flash.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Infinix has also offered a microSD card slot for additional storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

As for security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS for connectivity. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.