Infinix Hot 12 with 6,000mAh battery debuts for Rs 9,499
  Infinix Hot 12 Launches In India With A 90hz Display And Massive 6000mah Battery
Infinix Hot 12 launches in India with a 90Hz display and massive 6,000mAh battery

Infinix has officially launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. The device comes with a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 12

Infinix Hot 12 has gone official in India. The all-new smartphone from Infinix comes in the entry-level segment and is an addition to the Hot 12 Pro and Hot 12 Play. The device offers a big 6.82-inch panel, up to 7GB of total RAM, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

Infinix Hot 12 India Price, Colors

The Infinix Hot 12 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. However, it is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 9,499 for a limited time. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 to launch on August 17 in India

It comes in four different color options — Purple, Blue, Black, and Cyan. The device can be purchased from the Flipkart official website. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD with MediaTek Helio A22, Android 11 Go Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

The device will compete against phones under Rs 10,000 from Tecno, Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, and Samsung.

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 comes with a plastic body and has a 6.82-inch display. It is an IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1640 x 720 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 460 nits of brightness, and a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and an AI lens. There’s a single 8MP camera on the front for taking selfie shots. The rear camera on the device has several features including Portrait mode, HDR, 3D Beauty, and more.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with 3GB of virtual RAM support, which basically means that it will take up to 3GB of memory from the phone’s internal storage and use it as extended RAM. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The smartphone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device boots on Android 11 OS out of the box and has XOS 7.6 on top of it. It weighs 211 grams and has a 9.2mm thickness.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 1:45 PM IST

