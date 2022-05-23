comscore Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Hot 12 Play With 6000mah Battery Launched In India
News

Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

The Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with a mammoth battery of 6,000mAh. It brings a big screen and dual cameras on the back.

Infinix Hot 12 Play

Infinix has officially launched the Hot 12 Play in the Indian market. The all-new Infinix Hot 12 Play comes in the entry-level segment and offers an impressive specs sheet for the price. Some of its highlights are the large display, dual cameras, and the mammoth 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to launch in India today at 12 pm: What to expect

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price in India

The Hot 12 Play is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Infinix Hot 12 Play Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India: All you need to know

It comes in three color options – Daylight Green, and Racing Black, Horizon Blue. It can be purchased from the Flipkart website.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Play has a polycarbonate plastic build. It sports a 6.82-inch punch-hole display with HD+(1640 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The is an LCD screen with a 90.66% screen-to-body ratio and 20:5.9 aspect ratio. It has 480 nits of brightness and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It comes with Eye Care mode and has a 72% NTSC color gamut. It features a Panda MN228 Glass protection.

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T610 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.82GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Infinix has provided a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 25GB. It also has 3GB of virtual RAM support. It boots on Android 11 out of the box and has XOS 10 on top of it.

Infinix Hot 12 Play

In terms of the optics, the Hot 12 Play features a dual-camera system with a 13MP main lens having an aperture of f/1.8. It is assisted by a depth-sensing unit. It has AR HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Beauty, and AR Shots modes. The rear camera is capable of taking Full-HD video recording. On the front, it has an 8MP AIR camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The 4G smartphone has dual-SIM support and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n support. It packs a mammoth 6,000mAh battery, which is one of its highlights. Infinix claims that it will offer up to 10 hours of video playback and up to 120 hours of music playback. For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial recognition. Lastly, it has the following dimensions: 78 x 171 x 8.9mm and it weighs 209 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 23, 2022 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Government warns SBI users of this SMS to avoid getting swindled out of thousands
News
Government warns SBI users of this SMS to avoid getting swindled out of thousands
MediaTek announces 5G-enabled Dimensity 1050 chipset

News

MediaTek announces 5G-enabled Dimensity 1050 chipset

Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

News

Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

Xiaomi partners with Leica to launch a flagship phone in July

Mobiles

Xiaomi partners with Leica to launch a flagship phone in July

Apple HomePod's new version to drop soon: Expected features, price

News

Apple HomePod's new version to drop soon: Expected features, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola CEO claims Ola S1 Pro electric scooters being delivered in 24 hours

Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Government warns SBI users of this SMS to avoid getting swindled out of thousands

MediaTek announces 5G-enabled Dimensity 1050 chipset

Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under 2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

200MP कैमरे वाला Motorola Frontier फोन जुलाई में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Apex Legends Mobile में इस तरह अपग्रेड होंगे लेजेंड, गेम में दिलाएंगे तगड़ी जीत

Infinix Hot 12 Play फोन 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

WhatsApp की सर्विस इन पुराने आईफोन्स में होने वाली है बंद, तुरंत कर लें अपडेट

तगड़े फीचर्स के साथ आएगी 2022 Maruti Brezza, टाटा नेक्सॉन और वेन्यू को देगी टक्कर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

Features

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022
Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Features

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?
An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off

News

An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999