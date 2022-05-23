Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Infinix has officially launched the Hot 12 Play in the Indian market. The all-new Infinix Hot 12 Play comes in the entry-level segment and offers an impressive specs sheet for the price. Some of its highlights are the large display, dual cameras, and the mammoth 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to launch in India today at 12 pm: What to expect

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price in India

The Hot 12 Play is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India: All you need to know

It comes in three color options – Daylight Green, and Racing Black, Horizon Blue. It can be purchased from the Flipkart website.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Play has a polycarbonate plastic build. It sports a 6.82-inch punch-hole display with HD+(1640 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The is an LCD screen with a 90.66% screen-to-body ratio and 20:5.9 aspect ratio. It has 480 nits of brightness and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It comes with Eye Care mode and has a 72% NTSC color gamut. It features a Panda MN228 Glass protection.

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T610 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.82GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Infinix has provided a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 25GB. It also has 3GB of virtual RAM support. It boots on Android 11 out of the box and has XOS 10 on top of it.

In terms of the optics, the Hot 12 Play features a dual-camera system with a 13MP main lens having an aperture of f/1.8. It is assisted by a depth-sensing unit. It has AR HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Beauty, and AR Shots modes. The rear camera is capable of taking Full-HD video recording. On the front, it has an 8MP AIR camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The 4G smartphone has dual-SIM support and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n support. It packs a mammoth 6,000mAh battery, which is one of its highlights. Infinix claims that it will offer up to 10 hours of video playback and up to 120 hours of music playback. For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial recognition. Lastly, it has the following dimensions: 78 x 171 x 8.9mm and it weighs 209 grams.