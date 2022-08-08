comscore Infinix Hot 12 Pro goes on sale in India: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 90hz Display And 5000mah Battery Goes On Sale
News

Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery goes on sale

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone comes in the entry-level segment and offers features like a high refresh rate display and a big batterty.

Infinix-Hot-12-Pro

Infinix launched a new smartphone dubbed Infinix Hot 12 Pro last week with entry-level specs. Starting today, the device has gone on sale in India. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and a big battery. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD to launch soon in India with HD+ display and a big battery

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Price in India

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs 10,999 in India for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offer, specs

Those with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards will get Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions. It is available in Blue and Green colors. The smartphone is already up for sale as you read this article. If you want to purchase it, you can buy it from the Flipkart India website. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with a new design and has a clean look on the back. It sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch design and supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone has an LPDDR4x RAM type and a UFS 2.2 storage type. It also has up to 3GB of RAM expansion, thanks to the virtual RAM feature. There’s also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Coming to the cameras, it has an 8MP lens on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls. On the back, it has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main lens and an AI lens. It is also assisted by an LED flash.

As for the battery, it packs a big 5,000mAh battery cell and supports 18W fast charging technology. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has the XOS custom skin on top of it.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are some of its standard connectivity options. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report
LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature

Wearables

LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature

Hackers took advantage of bug to get user data, confirms Twitter

Apps

Hackers took advantage of bug to get user data, confirms Twitter

Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: View pics of all colour variants with prices

Photo Gallery

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: View pics of all colour variants with prices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Honda CB350RS: Top 5 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 alternatives available in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Jawa Perak: Top 5 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 alternatives available in India

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report

Hackers took advantage of bug to get user data, confirms Twitter

Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers
YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

News

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details
Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999