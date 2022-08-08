Infinix launched a new smartphone dubbed Infinix Hot 12 Pro last week with entry-level specs. Starting today, the device has gone on sale in India. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and a big battery. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD to launch soon in India with HD+ display and a big battery

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Price in India

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs 10,999 in India for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offer, specs

Those with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards will get Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions. It is available in Blue and Green colors. The smartphone is already up for sale as you read this article. If you want to purchase it, you can buy it from the Flipkart India website. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with a new design and has a clean look on the back. It sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch design and supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone has an LPDDR4x RAM type and a UFS 2.2 storage type. It also has up to 3GB of RAM expansion, thanks to the virtual RAM feature. There’s also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Coming to the cameras, it has an 8MP lens on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls. On the back, it has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main lens and an AI lens. It is also assisted by an LED flash.

As for the battery, it packs a big 5,000mAh battery cell and supports 18W fast charging technology. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has the XOS custom skin on top of it.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are some of its standard connectivity options. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.