Infinix has launched another budget-friendly Infinix Hot 12 Pro smartphone in India today. The highlights of Infinix Hot 12 Pro include a 90 Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 8GB RAM. The handset will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro price, availability, sale offers

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is launched in two storage variants in India. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is launched at Rs 10,999. The high-end 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999. In terms of colours, the handset is available in Electric Blue and Lightsaber Green colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 8 on Flipkart.

As for sale offers, the 6GB RAM variant will get a bank discount of Rs 1,000, and hence will be available at Rs 9,999. The high-end 8GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Pro features a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T616 processor and runs on Android 12. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

For photography, Infinix Hot 12 Pro features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. As claimed by Infinix, “One can enjoy 79 hours of music, 41 hours of calling, and 12 hours of gaming and 45 days of standby once the device is fully charged.”

As per the company, the handset is just 191gm in weight and has a thickness of about 8.42 mm.