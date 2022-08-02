comscore Infinix Hot 12 Pro debuts in India with a 5,000 mAh battery, 50MP dual rear cameras and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro With A 5000 Mah Battery Launched In India Price Sale Offer Specs
News

Infinix Hot 12 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offer, specs

Mobiles

It is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T616 processor and runs on Android 12. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. 

Untitled design - 2022-08-02T131955.968

Infinix has launched another budget-friendly Infinix Hot 12 Pro smartphone in India today. The highlights of Infinix Hot 12 Pro include a 90 Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 8GB RAM. The handset will go on sale in India on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

Infinix Hot 12 Pro price, availability, sale offers

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is launched in two storage variants in India. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is launched at Rs 10,999. The high-end 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999. In terms of colours, the handset is available in Electric Blue and Lightsaber Green colour variants. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 8 on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra to launch soon in India with 180W Thunder Charge technology

As for sale offers, the 6GB RAM variant will get a bank discount of Rs 1,000, and hence will be available at Rs 9,999. The high-end 8GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Pro features a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T616 processor and runs on Android 12. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

For photography, Infinix Hot 12 Pro features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. As claimed by Infinix, “One can enjoy 79 hours of music, 41 hours of calling, and 12 hours of gaming and 45 days of standby once the device is fully charged.”

As per the company, the handset is just 191gm in weight and has a thickness of about 8.42 mm.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 1:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny
automobile
Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny
Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here s what that means

Apps

Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here s what that means

Twitter bans over 40,000 accounts in India for for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

News

Twitter bans over 40,000 accounts in India for for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Mobiles

iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Wearables

Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here s what that means

Twitter bans over 40,000 accounts in India for for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999