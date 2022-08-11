comscore Infinix Hot 12 launch scheduled for August 17 in India: Check price, specs
News

Infinix Hot 12 to launch on August 17 in India

Mobiles

Infinix has confirmed the release date of the Infinix Hot 12 in India. The budget smartphone will launch with a 90Hz display and 50MP cameras.

Infinix Hot 12 2

Infinix recently launched the Hot 12 Pro smartphone in India with features such as a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, and more. Now, it appears that the brand is gearing up to launch another Hot 12 series smartphone in the country. The device will be called Infinix Hot 12, which means it will be the vanilla variant in the series, and it is confirmed to launch this month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD with MediaTek Helio A22, Android 11 Go Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

Infinix Hot 12 India launch date, Price, and Colors

Infinix on its Youtube channel has revealed the release date of the Infinix Hot 12. The smartphone will debut on August 17 in India and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery goes on sale

Unfortunately, its pricing hasn’t been revealed, but we expect it to launch in the budget segment. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD to launch soon in India with HD+ display and a big battery

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro starts at Rs 10,999 in the country, which means, we can expect the vanilla variant to come under Rs 10,000 price bracket.

It will be made available in multiple color options such as Turquoise Cyan, Polar Black, Exploratory Blue, and 7degree Purple.

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

The teaser video that the brand shared also shows some of the phone’s highlights. In addition to this, some of the specs of the phone were also leaked.

Infinix Hot 12

The Infinix Hot 12 will come with a 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have a higher 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen will have a brightness of 480 nits.

As for the cameras, it will come with a 50-megapixel primary lens on the rear with an aperture of F/1.6. It will be assisted by two more sensors. These will likely be auxiliary lenses. On the front, it will feature a single selfie snapper, the megapixel count is unknown as of now.

The chipset that will be used in the phone is unknown, at the moment, but we should know about it as we move closer to the launch. As for the battery, it is advertised to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. It will have a rear-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

  • Published Date: August 11, 2022 1:44 PM IST

