comscore Infinix Hot 20 5G is now available for purchase on Flipkart: Check details
News

Infinix Hot 20 5G first sale is live: Check price, offers, and specs

Mobiles

Infinix launched the Hot 20 5G smartphone in India last week. Starting today, the smartphone is up for grabs on Flipkart.

Highlights

  • Infinix Hot is now available for purchase on Flipkart.
  • The device is priced at Rs 11,999.
  • It comes with Dimensity 810 SoC and a big 5,000mAh battery.
Infinix HOT 20 5G Discount

Infinix launched two new Hot-series phones last week, namely, the Hot 20 Play and Hot 20 5G. The former went on sale a few days back, while the latter is now available for purchase. Also Read - Infinix Zero series to launch on December 20 in India: All you need to know

Today, the Infinix Hot 20 5G’s first sale commenced at 12 PM. The smartphone is priced under Rs 15,000 in the country. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 Play goes up for sale on Flipkart: Check details

Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India, offers

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It has a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank Debit Cards. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 Play with a 6.82-inch 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

There’s a 5 percent cashback offer Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The device comes in three color options – Blaster Green, Racing Black, and Space Blue. It can be purchased on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications and features

The Infinix Hot 20 5G sports a 6.6-inch drop-notch display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen is an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has Panda Glass protection.

At the helm, the smartphone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It scored 396798 points on AnTuTu benchmarking platform, as per Infinix.

The device comes in a single variant having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage are expandable via virtual RAM and a microSD card, respectively.

It sports a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The primary lens has AI (Artificial Intelligence) support. Upfront, it has an 8MP single camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

As far as the battery is concerned, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a speaker setup with DTS audio. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for additional security. The 5G smartphone has a triple slot, two for 5G SIMs and one for the microSD card. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2022 2:05 PM IST
