Infinix on Thursday launched its new 5G smartphone dubbed Infinix Hot 20 5G in India. The device comes with a big high refresh rate display, a big battery, and up to 12 5G bands.

It also has dual cameras and a budget-range chipset. The smartphone comes in the Rs 15,000 segment and will go on sale starting next week.

Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India, color, and sale details.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is launched at a special launch price of Rs 11,999 for the lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It comes in three color options, namely, Blaster Green, Racing Black, and Space Blue. The device will go on sale starting December 9 on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

The Inifnix Hot 20 5G comes with a large 6.6-inch drop-notch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen on the phone has Panda Glass protection. It has a single camera on the front and a dual camera setup on the rear.

The rear setup goes by a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary lens. The main camera has AI (Artificial Intelligence) support. The front camera is an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. It has LED flash support on both the front and rear cameras.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is a 6nm octa-core chipset that scored 396798 points on AnTuTu benchmarking platform, as per Infinix.

It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage additional storage of up to 1TB. It also has 3GB of extended RAM support.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has speakers with DTS audio support. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting wired headphones.

As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. The 5G smartphone has a triple slot, two for 5G SIMs and one for the microSD card. It has Wi-FI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.