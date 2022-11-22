Infinix Hot 20 5G series to launch in India in December

Infinix has announced it will launch new smartphones in the Hot series in India in December. The brand, owned by China’s Transsion Holdings that also owns brands like Tecno, will unveil the Infinix Hot 20 5G series, which may include the Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play smartphones in India. These two phones were recently launched in some markets, so their specifications are already known. The Indian variants of these phones will likely have the same specifications.

According to Infinix India’s tweet, the launch of the Hot 20 5G series will take place on December 1 and they will be available to buy online through Flipkart exclusively. That means there will be no offline sale of the phones, at least unless Infinix decides to bring them to brick-and-mortar stores.

Infinix launched the Hot 20 5G in some markets at a price of $179.99 for the only variant, while although the Hot 20 Play was launched, its price was never announced. The Indian price of the Hot 20 5G is likely to be about the converted price.

Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is a better phone than the Hot 20 Play in terms of specifications. It comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display that has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports expandable storage through a microSD card slot. The phone has a 50-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera in the rear system. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Hot 20 Play, on the other hand, has a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can add a microSD card to expand the storage on the phone. On the Hot 20 Play’s back, you get a dual system comprising a 13-megapixel main sensor and a QVGA sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. Fuelling the phone is a 6000mAh battery with 18W wired charging.