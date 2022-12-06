Infinix launched a new budget smartphone dubbed Infinix Hot 20 Play earlier this month. The device comes with a large display and a massive battery. It also has a modern design on the front as well as on the back. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 Play with a 6.82-inch 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

Starting today, the handset is available for purchase on the Flipkart shopping website. It is priced under Rs 10,000. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 5G launched with 120Hz display, dual cameras, and 12 5G bands

Infinix Hot 20 Play first sale: price, offers, color options

The Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs 8,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It has a few offers that make the device more affordable. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G 2023 debuts with a 120Hz display and Dimensity 1080 SoC

There’s a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank Debit Cards. It also has 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Furthermore, if you pay using UPI, there’s Rs 300 off.

The smartphone has four color options, namely, Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple, Luna Blue, and Racing Black.

Infinix Hot 20 specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 Play sports a modern design having a punch-hole display. It has a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core chipset paired with IMG Power VR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The RAM as well as storage is expandable. RAM is expandable up to 7GB with the help of 3GB virtual RAM. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot up to 256GB.

The handset has a dual camera setup on the rear placed vertically. It has a 13MP main lens and an AI sensor. The rear camera setup is assisted by a quad-LED flash unit for taking better low-light photos.

As for the battery, the device houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It features a fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security.