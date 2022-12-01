comscore Infinix Hot 20 Play launched in India at Rs 8,999: Check specifications
Infinix Hot 20 Play with a 6.82-inch 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

Infinix on Thursday launched the all-new Infinix Hot 20 Play smartphone in India. The device comes with a massive punch-hole display and up to 7GB of total RAM.

  • Infinix Hot 20 Play launches in India in the entry-level segment.
  • It comes with a massive 90Hz display and dual cameras.
  • The smartphone houses a chunky 6,000mAh battery.
Infinix launched the Hot 20 series on Thursday. The series comprises the Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play. The latter comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and sports a 90Hz display. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 5G launched with 120Hz display, dual cameras, and 12 5G bands

The smartphone comes in the entry-level segment priced under Rs 10,000. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G 2023 debuts with a 120Hz display and Dimensity 1080 SoC

Infinix Hot 20 Play price in India, colors, and sale details

The Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs 8,999 for the lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes in four color options, namely, Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple, Luna Blue, and Racing Black. Also Read - Best phones to buy for under Rs 10,000: Poco C31, Redmi 10, Galaxy F13 and more

The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for December 6 on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 20 Play specifications

The new Infinix Hot 20 Play comes with a 6.82-inch punch-hole display. It is a 90Hz refresh rate panel with HD+ resolution. There’s an 8MP single camera on the front in the punch-hole cut-out for taking selfies.

On the rear, it has a dual-camera system with a 13MP main lens and an AI sensor. It also has a quad-LED flash unit for nighttime and for low-light environments.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM as well as storage is expandable. RAM can be expanded up to 7GB with the help of 3GB virtual RAM. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot up to 256GB.

Coming to the battery, it packs a mammoth 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for security, it has a fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.

In other news, Infinix also launched the Hot 20 5G smartphone with a 120Hz display and Dimensity 810 SoC. It is priced at Rs 11,999 and it is set to go on sale later next week.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 2:43 PM IST
