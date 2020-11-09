Infinix Hot 8 vs Infinix Hot 9 - Comparison with Price & Specs | BGR India

The Infinix Hot 8 is priced starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Hot 9 smartphone. The Infinix Hot 9 is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 8 and Infinix Hot 9 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 vs Realme Narzo 10A - Here's the Latest Comparison with All Details and Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ with a screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 comes with a 6.60-inch along with a resolution of HD+ 1600×720. The Infinix Hot 8 weighs 179g and the Infinix Hot 9 measures 185 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 8 features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 features a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The Infinix Hot 8 is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Hot 9 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 8 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced Rs.7999. The price of Infinix Hot 9 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Infinix Hot 8 has a Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 9 has a 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 8 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 has a 8-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 8 is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 9 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android 9 Pie. The Infinix Hot 9 runs on Android 10.0.