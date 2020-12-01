Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 8 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 8 is priced starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C11 smartphone recently. The Realme C11 is priced starting at Rs.7499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 8 and Realme C11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Shazam offering up to 5 months' free Apple Music subscription

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+. The Infinix Hot 8 weighs 179 g and the Realme C11 measures 196g. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 vs Infinix Hot 8 - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 8 features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Infinix Hot 8 is available in 2 variants. The Realme C11 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power coming to India with 6000mAh battery, suggest leaks

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 8 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be priced Rs.7999. The price of Realme C11 of 2GB +32GB is of Rs.7499

Camera -The Infinix Hot 8 has a Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor main camera whereas, Realme C11 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 8 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 has a 5MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 8 is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android 9 Pie. The Realme C11 runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.