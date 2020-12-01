Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 8 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 8 is priced starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also recently launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone recently. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 8 and Tecno Spark Power 2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro renders offer a closer look at the flagships

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ with a screen resolution of RESOLUTION PIXELS-1. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. The Infinix Hot 8 weighs WEIGHT-1 and the Tecno Spark Power 2 measures 220 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 8 features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. The Infinix Hot 8 is available in 0 variants. The Tecno Spark Power 2 also comes in 0 variants.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 8 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be priced Rs.7999. The price of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Infinix Hot 8 has a Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor main camera whereas, Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 8 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 8 is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 6000 mAh. The Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android 9 Pie. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10.