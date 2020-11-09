Infinix Hot 8 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Infinix Hot 8 on September 12 2019 with powerful features. Infinix Hot 8 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 on August 29 2019 . You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Hot 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The Infinix Hot 8 measures 179g while Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 measures 188 grams. Also Read - Infinix Hot 8 vs Infinix Hot 9 - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Hot 8 is 6.5-inch HD+, whereas, the screen size of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is 6.3-inch FHD+. The Infinix Hot 8 has a screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels while Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 8 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will priced 7999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is of 11499.

Camera -The Infinix Hot 8 has a Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 8 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 13MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 8 is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 of 4,000mAh. The Infinix Hot 8 uses a A G 2.4A Adapter while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 uses Li-Polymer.

OS-The Infinix Hot 8 runs Android 9 Pie. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI.

Weight-The Infinix Hot 8 measures 179g while Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 measures 188 grams.

Variant-The Infinix Hot 8 is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 also comes in 2 variants.