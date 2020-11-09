Infinix Hot 9 vs Realme Narzo 10A - Compare with All Details | BGR India

The Infinix Hot 9 is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 10A smartphone. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Hot 9 and Realme Narzo 10A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Hot 8 vs Infinix Hot 9 - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Infinix Hot 9 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a screen resolution of HD+ 1600×720. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 1600-by-720-pixel resolution. The Infinix Hot 9 weighs 185 g and the Realme Narzo 10A measures 195g (with battery). Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 9 features a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 10A features a Helio G70 AI Processor. The Infinix Hot 9 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 10A also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

Price-The price range of Infinix Hot 9 is based on its different variants. Infinix Hot 9 of 4GB + 64GB is priced Rs.8499. The price of Realme Narzo 10A of 3GB + 32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Infinix Hot 9 has a 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 10A has a 12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens main camera. On the front the Infinix Hot 9 has 8-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Hot 9 and Realme Narzo 10A both are powered by 5000mAh. The Infinix Hot 9 runs on Android 10.0. The Realme Narzo 10A runs on realme UI based on Android 10.