Infinix has launched three new smartphones in the global market, namely Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro NFC. Note 10 is the base model, with the Pro variant being the better specced one. The Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro NFC are essentially the same smartphones besides the addition of NFC to the latter.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC: Price

Infinix Note 10 is priced at $200 (approximately Rs 14,713) for the base variant and the Note 10 Pro starts at $260 (approximately Rs 19,127). The company has not revealed the price of the NFC variant. Both the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro will be made available in select markets later this month. The Infinix Note 10 Pro is available in 7-degrees Purple, Nordic Secret and 95-degrees Black. The Infinix Note 10 is available in 95-degress Black, 7-degrees Purple and Emerald Green.

The company has not revealed if and when the devices will be made available in India.

Infinix Note 10: Specifications

Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own XOS 7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device features a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Infinix Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC: Specifications

Both the Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro NFC feature similar specifications, except for the addition of NFC in the later one.

Infinix Note 10 Pro sports a 6.95-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own XOS 7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W X-Charge technology.

The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors (macro + depth). On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.