Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs 10,990: Check top specs, other details

Infinix has launched its Note 10 and Note 10 Pro smartphones powered by MediaTek Helio G-series processors in India. The Pro variant comes with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup on the back, whereas, the vanilla variant comes with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. Both the devices are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro: Price in India

Infinix Note 10 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available starting June 13 on Flipkart and will be made available in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green colour options.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced in India at Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available for pre-ordering via Flipkart starting on June 13. It has been launched in three colour options: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Nordic Secret.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro: Specifications

Both the device sport a 6.95-inch full HD+ Super Fluid display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro variant comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas, the normal variant sports a 60Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, whereas the Infinix Note 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

The Infinix Note 10 comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The Pro variant comes with 8GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

Both the devices run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own XOS 7.6 skin on top. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 10 supports 18W fast charging, and the Note 10 Pro supports 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 10 comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro variant features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both the devices feature a 16-megapixel front camera.