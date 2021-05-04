comscore Infinix Note 10 Pro to debut on May 13, poster reveals
Infinix Note 10 Pro to debut on May 13, poster reveals

Infinix Note 10 Pro to arrive on May 13, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

Image: 91mobiles

Infinix Note 10 Pro, the upcoming Note series phone from the company might debut soon. The device recently appeared on FCC, and a few days ago live images shared a fair glimpse of the new Infinix phone’s design. Now latest report on the line suggests that the Infinix Note 10 Pro might debut on May 13. Also Read - Infinix Note 10 Pro first look revealed: Here's a closer look

The poster image first spotted by GSMArena is seen listed on the Infinix Pakistan website. The poster reveals that the new Infinix Note 10 Pro will be announced on May 13, with pre-orders commencing on May 16. The official sale in the Asian country will begin on May 18. Besides the launch date, Infinix hasn’t shared much detail, however, the smartphone’s Google Play Console and FCC listings have spared a few key aspects of the new Infinite Note series phone.

Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is tipped to feature a tall 6.9-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The display will likely have a refresh rate of 90Hz and a pixel density of 480ppi. The device might get a side-mounted fingerprint reader. As for the hardware, the Google Play Console listing suggests that the Infinix Note phone will equip an Helio G90 mobile platform. However, few reports indicate that the phone could get a G90T or a G95 SoC. In terms of storage, it will likely come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Image source: GSMArena

The smartphone is expected to run Android 11 right out of the box and ship with quad camerasetup. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with 33W fast charging support. Under connectivity suite, the Infinix Note 10 Pro might include- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Leaked live images have already revealed the phone to arrive in a dual-tone finish with two colour options- Black and Gradient.

That aside, the Hongkong-based smartphone manufacturer is prepping to launch the Infinix Hot 10S in India this month. The company will introduce the new phone in the second week of May. The Infinix Hot 10S was launched in Indonesia last month for a price starting at a price of $130 (around Rs 9,700).

  • Published Date: May 4, 2021 5:51 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 Max के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास

Redmi Watch इस दिन होगी भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसके खास फीचर्स

Realme C20A जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी

Oppo Reno 6 सीरीज जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Apple Watch में आ सकता है कमाल का फीचर, चेक कर सकेंगे ब्लड प्रेशर, ग्लूकोज और अल्कोहल लेवल

