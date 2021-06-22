Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro have launched in India last week. The Infinix Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 10,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphones are available for grabs in India starting June 13 on Flipkart.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 10 smartphone priced starting at 10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Realme C25 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Display and Design-The Infinix Note 10 features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Meanwhile the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Oppo A53s 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Note 10 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95 Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Poco M2 Reloaded - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Infinix Note 10 Pro of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 Pro of 5000mAh. The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11