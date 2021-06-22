The recently launched Moto G40 Fusion comes at a price starting at Rs 13,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at Rs 15,999. As far as the specifications are concerned, the phone comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC, 6.8-inch HDR 10 display with 120hz screen refresh rate, 64MP quad rear camera setup. The sale for this phone begins on May 1.

Infinix launched Infinix Note 10 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Note 10 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G40 Fusion with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Note 10 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is 6.80 inch. The Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 6000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion runs on Android 11. The Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.