Infinix Note 10 vs Oppo A53s 5G - Compare Price, Specs RAM
Infinix Note 10 vs Oppo A53s 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Oppo A53s 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14990. Check Out Price Comparison at BGR.in

  • Published: June 22, 2021 7:03 PM IST
Infinix Note 10 series

Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro have launched in India last week. The Infinix Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 10,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphones are available for grabs in India starting June 13 on Flipkart.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 10 smartphone priced starting at 10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone The Oppo A53s 5G is priced starting at 14990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Note 10 and Oppo A53s 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Poco M2 Reloaded - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Note 10 features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Meanwhile the Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 (HD+). Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Note 10 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Poco M3 Pro 5G - Here's Comparison of Latest Specifications Including Battery Performance, Display Size, Processor, OS, RAM, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Oppo A53s 5G is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Oppo A53s 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14990.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A53s 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A53s 5G of 5000mAh. The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

  • Published Date: June 22, 2021 7:03 PM IST

