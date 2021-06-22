The phone is another variant of the Poco M2 with lesser RAM and lesser price. It is priced at Rs 9499.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 10 smartphone priced starting at 10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO M2 Reloaded smartphone The POCO M2 Reloaded is priced starting at 9499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Note 10 and POCO M2 Reloaded across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Note 10 features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Meanwhile the POCO M2 Reloaded features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Note 10 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the POCO M2 Reloaded features a MediaTek Helio G80

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and POCO M2 Reloaded is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas POCO M2 Reloaded of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9499.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded has a 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO M2 Reloaded has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO M2 Reloaded of 5000mAh. The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded runs on MIUI based on Android 10