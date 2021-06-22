Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro have launched in India last week. The Infinix Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 10,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphones are available for grabs in India starting June 13 on Flipkart.

Infinix launched Infinix Note 10 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Note 10 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M3 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Note 10 and Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch. The Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.