Infinix launched Infinix Note 10 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Note 10 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Note 10 and Realme 8 5G. Also Read - OnePlus could soon come under Oppo's shelter, suggests new leaked document

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch. The Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460, whereas the Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Also Read - Lenovo ThinkPad X1 foldable PC launches in India finally with a steep price tag

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Realme 8 5G is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999. Also Read - Infinix Note 10 vs Realme C20 - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G.