Infinix launched Infinix Note 10 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Note 10 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme C21 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Note 10 and Realme C21.

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Realme C21 is 6.50-inch. The Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460, whereas the Realme C21 has a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Realme C21 is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Realme C21 of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7999.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme C21 has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C21 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C21 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C21 runs on Realme UI is based on Android 10. The Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Realme C21 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.