Infinix is set to launch two new smartphones dubbed the Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note 10 Pro in India on June 10, on the same day when OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch. Both the smartphones will be release in India on Flipkart once they go official. The Note 10 is tipped to be a budget smartphone while the Note 10 Pro is said to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Infinix launched Infinix Note 10 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Note 10 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme C25s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Note 10 and Realme C25s.

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Realme C25s is 6.50-inch. The Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460, whereas the Realme C25s has a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Price-The price range of Infinix Note 10 and Realme C25s is based on their different variants. Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Realme C25s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme C25s has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C25s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Note 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C25s of 6000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C25s runs on Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11. The Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Realme C25s is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.