comscore Infinix Note 11 series Launched in India with 33W fast charging, MediaTek Helio G88: Check price in India, sale date
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Note 11 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G88, starts at Rs 11,999
News

Infinix Note 11 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G88, starts at Rs 11,999

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels. Its touch sampling rate is 180Hz, and its aspect ratio is 20: 9. Also, the display has come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

infinix note 11 series launch in india

Infinix Note 11 Series has been launched in India today, including Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S. Earlier, the company revealed its key specifications through the e-commerce website Flipkart. The device has a 50MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

Price

The company has launched Infinix Note 11 for Rs 11999. It comes in Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green. However, the price of Infinix Note 11S starts from Rs 12999. Its top variant has been launched for Rs 14999. It comes in Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Symphony Cyan colors. Infinix Note 11 phone will be available for sale on Flipkart from December 23 and Note 11S device from December 20. Also Read - OnePlus pulls Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Here’s why

Infinix Note 11 specifications

Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels. Its touch sampling rate is 180Hz, and its aspect ratio is 20: 9. Also, the display has come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Its size is 164.43×76.66×7.90mm, and its weight is 184.5 grams. The smartphone is powered by an Helio G88 processor and 64GB of storage with 4GB RAM. Also Read - BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India with 425 km driving range

The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a micro-SD card. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and faces unlock feature and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone runs on XOS 10.0 based on Android 11. The phone’s back has a 50MP primary, 2MP depth, and an AI lens. It has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The Infinix Note 11S comes with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz display, a 180Hz touch, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, and a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It has a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats and 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB storage variants. It runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6 custom skin out of the box. There’s a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 1:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 13, 2021 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
News
Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India

Why OnePlus is pulling Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Mobiles

Why OnePlus is pulling Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price

Entertainment

Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price

Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak

Mobiles

Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'

BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India

Infinix Note 11 series Launched in India with 33W fast charging, MediaTek Helio G88: Check price in India, sale date

Why OnePlus is pulling Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

मोबाइल रिचार्ज के बाद क्या अब ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स की भी कीमत बढ़ जाएंगी?

Amazon Prime Membership के लिए कल से देने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, आज ही ऐसे लें सदस्यता

OnePlus Nord 2 CE के फीचर्स हुए लीक, इतने रुपये हो सकती है कीमत

Garena Free Fire में आपने नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा सुपर रेयर बैकपैक, जानें क्या है इसमें खास

Infinix Note 11 और Note 11S फोन 50MP कैमरे के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
News
Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India
Infinix Note 11 series Launched in India with 33W fast charging, MediaTek Helio G88: Check price in India, sale date

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11 series Launched in India with 33W fast charging, MediaTek Helio G88: Check price in India, sale date
Why OnePlus is pulling Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Mobiles

Why OnePlus is pulling Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro
Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price

Entertainment

Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers