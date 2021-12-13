Infinix Note 11 series Launched in India with 33W fast charging, MediaTek Helio G88: Check price in India, sale date

Infinix Note 11 Series has been launched in India today, including Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S. Earlier, the company revealed its key specifications through the e-commerce website Flipkart. The device has a 50MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

Price

The company has launched Infinix Note 11 for Rs 11999. It comes in Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green. However, the price of Infinix Note 11S starts from Rs 12999. Its top variant has been launched for Rs 14999. It comes in Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Symphony Cyan colors. Infinix Note 11 phone will be available for sale on Flipkart from December 23 and Note 11S device from December 20.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels. Its touch sampling rate is 180Hz, and its aspect ratio is 20: 9. Also, the display has come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Its size is 164.43×76.66×7.90mm, and its weight is 184.5 grams. The smartphone is powered by an Helio G88 processor and 64GB of storage with 4GB RAM.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a micro-SD card. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and faces unlock feature and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone runs on XOS 10.0 based on Android 11. The phone's back has a 50MP primary, 2MP depth, and an AI lens. It has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The Infinix Note 11S comes with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz display, a 180Hz touch, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, and a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It has a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats and 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB storage variants. It runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6 custom skin out of the box. There’s a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.