Infinix Note 11i has been launched in the global market at a budget price point. The smartphone joins the existing Infinix Note 11 lineup, which includes the Infinix Note 11, the Infinix Note 11 Pro, and the Infinix Note 11S. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the India launch details.

Infinix Note 11i has been unveiled at a price of $160, which is roughly around Rs 11,900. The smartphone comes in three colour options including green, black, and blue. The device comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Infinix Note 11i specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Infinix Note 11i comes packed with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, screen resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Some of the other features include — a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, GPS, a Type C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Infinix Note 11i comes with expandable storage support via a microSD card slot. On the software front, the Infinix Note 11i runs on XOS 7.6 UI based on Android 11.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging in the box. In terms of camera specifications, the Infinix Note 11i comes packed with a triple camera setup that consists of a primary 48-megapixel image sensor, 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with support for quad-LED flash. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel image shooter for selfies and video calls.