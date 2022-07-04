comscore Infinix Note 12 5G series to debut on July 8 in India
News

Infinix Note 12 5G launch set for July 8 in India: Check specs

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 5G will be sold via Flipkart.

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone series dubbed Infinix Note 12 5G. As the name suggests, it will be a 5G series that will offer lower-end 5G devices. The company has now confirmed the release date of the series for the Indian market and has also revealed some of its details via the Flipkart shopping portal. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Play quick review: Potential go-to daily driver on budget

Infinix Note 12 5G series India launch date

The Infinix Note 12 5G will debut on July 8 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone series will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart. The phone will come with a Black color option with a textured back. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Turbo goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, sale offers, specs

Infinix Note 12 5G series Highlights

As of now, Infinix hasn’t revealed how many devices it plans to launch in the series, however, we can expect two standard devices, likely the Infinix Note 12 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Previously, the Flipkart page for the smartphone series confirmed that the series’ main highlight will be the cameras. One of the phones in the series will feature a 108MP primary camera. It is touted to offer better low-light performance. As per the image listed on the website, it appears to have a triple camera setup. It also has an LED flashlight beside the camera sensors.

Other than the cameras, the phones will offer an AMOLED panel on budget. One of the devices will feature a large 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display. It will be a water-drop notch panel.

Unfortunately, the phone’s chipset, battery, and other details are yet to be known. But since the launch is just a few days ahead, we can expect more details to surface soon.

In related news, Infinix recently launched its 4G phone series. The series comprises Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Both feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

Both have a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper with dual-LED flash support.

The Note 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, while the Note 12 Turbo packs the Helio G96 chipset. The duo houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 1:28 PM IST

