Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India soon, spotted on Flipkart with 108MP camera
News

Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India soon, spotted on Flipkart with 108MP main camera

Mobiles

The Flipkart page reveals that the upcoming Infinix Note 12 5G smartphone will flaunt an AMOLED display.

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India soon, spotted on Flipkart with 108MP main camera

The Infinix Note 12 5G series of smartphones are expected to launch in India soon and now a teaser page for the upcoming lineup has gone live on Flipkart. The Flipkart page reveals that the upcoming Infinix Note 12 5G smartphone will flaunt an AMOLED display. It is also confirmed that the device will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera.

The smartphone will have a USB-C port, microphone, and the speaker grille at the bottom. The device can also be seen to feature thin bezels. The rear-mounted camera setup will accommodate a LED flash module. Also, the microsite shows that the phone’s display will have thin bezels. It is also likely to retain a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. In addition, the Note 12 5G will be available in a dark blue colour option.

Infinix recently launched its Note 12 series in India. The series include the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo smartphones.

Note 12 series sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of peak brightness, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut.

The Infinix Note 12 comes will come with an advanced MediaTekHelio G88 processor, whereas Note 12 Turbo has a MediaTekHelio G96 processor. Both the devices are backed by MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 Gaming Processor.

Backed by the latest XOS 10.6 skin for the users, the Note 12 operates on the Android 11, whereas Note 12 Turbo operates on Android 12. They pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Both the devices feature a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots, and an AI lens. The smartphones have a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 4:24 PM IST

