Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Infinix today launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India. The company today launched the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G in the country. It is the 4G variant of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G that was launched in the country earlier this year. It competes with the likes of smartphones such as the Poco X4 Pro, Realme 9i 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G among others. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G price and offers

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will be available in India in three colour variants, which includes Volcanic Grey, Tuscany Blue and Alpine White. It costs Rs 16,999 for the single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 is now available for purchase in India: Check Price, offers, and specifications

The newly launched phone will be up for grabs in India starting September 1, 2022, via Flipkart. As a part of the sales offer, Infinix is offering a discount of Rs 1,500. This when coupled with 500 Super Coins on Flipkart will reduce the effective price of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone to Rs 14,999. Infinix said that in addition to offering a discount, it is offering customers a Snokor XE 18 TWS earbuds worth Rs 1,099 at the price of Re1 with each purchase. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G to launch in India on August 26: Report

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI P3 colour gamut and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The 4G variant of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The 5G variant of the phone, on the other hand, comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. Infinix says that the phone is equipped with a 10-layers Graphite Block Cooling System to help with the dissipation of excessive heat generated during long hours of usage.

On the camera front, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G sports a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 108 MP ultra-clear camera with a Samsung ICOCELL sensor and quad-LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. On the front, it has a 16MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Lastly, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging technology.