Infinix to soon launch a budget smartphone in India: Check details

Infinix launched the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India at a price of Rs 17,999 last month. Now, the company is gearing to launch a 4G variant of the device in India. As per reports, Infinix will launch the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G in India on August 26. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch with a 6.7 curved display and Dimensity 920 SoC

Infinix had first teased the launch of the smartphone last week via a post shared from its Infinix India Twitter handle. In the post, the company revealed that its upcoming Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone will sport a MediaTek Helio G-series processor, without specifying the exact chipset. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 launches in India with a 90Hz display and massive 6,000mAh battery

Now, the company has not only revealed the launch date of its Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone but it has also shared a bunch of details about the upcoming smartphone. According to a listing on Flipkart, the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and it will be available in White and Blue colour variants. The listing also shows that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 system-on-chip (SoC) that has been created using a 6nm process. Additionally, the listing has revealed that the phone will get a triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a giant circular camera module that is stacked towards the left side of the display. The phone will get a 108MP sensor as the primary camera.

The launch date of the smartphone was also confirmed by tipster Mukul Sharma via a post on Twitter.

Infinix Note 12 Pro will launch on August 26 in India. Looks like the POCO M5 will not launch before 26th.#Infininx #InfinixNote12Pro pic.twitter.com/6tZBtPB7ar — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 22, 2022

As far as other details are concerned, reports hint towards the phone sporting a 16MP camera in the front and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to run Android 12-based XOS 10.6.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G expected pricing

As far as pricing is concerned, reports suggest that the upcoming Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.