comscore Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here
News

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G costs Rs 17,999 while the Infinix Note 12 5G costs Rs 14,999 in India. Both these phones will be available in India via Flipkart starting July 14.

Infinix 12 Pro 5G

Image: Infinix

Infinix today added two new smartphones to its Infinix Note 12 series. The company, back in May this year, had launched the Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo smartphones in India. Today, the company added two more smartphones to this series — the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. Apart from the upgraded internals, the two newly launched smartphones also come with 5G connectivity. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra to launch soon in India with 180W Thunder Charge technology

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 12 5G price and availability

Coming to the pricing, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G costs Rs 17,999 while the Infinix Note 12 5G costs Rs 14,999 in India. Both these phones will be available in India via Flipkart starting July 14. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 5G launch set for July 8 in India: Check specs

Infinix is offering a bunch of offers on the launch of its Infinix Note 12 5G series smartphones. The company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 to customers who pre-order the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G and Rs 1,500 who make the payment using their Axis Bank cards. With these offers, the effective price of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G will be reduced to Rs 15,499. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Play quick review: Potential go-to daily driver on budget

Similarly, the customers who pre-order the Infinix Note 12 5G will get Rs 500 off and the customers who make payments using their Axis Bank cards will get Rs 1,500 off. With this, the effective price of the Infinix Note 12 5G will be reduced to Rs 12,999.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, a 180Hz touch sampling ratio, 700 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has AG Matte Finish at the back panel. It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor that is coupled with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 13GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage space.

In terms of the camera, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 108MP triple rear camera system with Quad LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. It also has dual speakers with DTS Surround Sound. In terms of the battery, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Type-C fast charger, which the company says can charge the phone completely one hour 30 minutes.

Infinix Note 12 5G specifications

The Infinix Note 12 5G, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, a 180Hz touch sampling ratio, 700 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor that is coupled with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 that is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 9GB of dynamic RAM and 64GB of UFS2.2 storage space. On the camera front, it has a 50MP triple rear camera system with Quad LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. It also has dual speakers with DTS surround sound. In terms of the battery, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Type-C fast charger technology.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 12:56 PM IST

